Allied Brass Prestige Skyline Collection Double Post 2-Roll Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Pewter

This elegant wall mount double roll toilet tissue holder adds style and convenience to any bathroom decor. The tissue holder features two arms to keep a pair of toilet tissue rolls easily accessible. The tissue holder attaches securely to any wall or vanity and complements bathroom decor ranging from modern to traditional and all styles in between. Made from the finest high quality solid brass materials and finished with a lifetime designer finish, this beautiful toilet tissue holder is extremely attractive yet highly functional. The 2 roll toilet tissue holder comes with the 16 in. bar, two wall mounting brackets, and the hardware necessary to install the holder. Whether your bath decor features a traditional style or a more contemporary design, the Prestige Skyline Collection has bath accessories to meet your design and decorating needs. All of the Prestige Skyline Collection products come with a limited lifetime warranty. Color: Antique Pewter.