Ancona Prestige Series Undermount Farmhouse Apron Front Stainless Steel 30 in. Single Bowl Handmade Sink with Grid and Strainer, Satin Stainless Steel

Built to last, this captivating sink will completely renovate your kitchen's presence. The delicate handmade craft displays slender and elegant curves, which can integrate harmoniously with any kitchen arrangement. Its intrinsic design allows an ample and suitable bowl, concealed by a stunning front apron facade. This quality long-lasting sink is guaranteed to improve your everyday kitchen affairs. The Ancona apron single bowl sink is designed to be undermounted and will fit over most dishwashers and other cabinets. Color: Satin Stainless Steel.