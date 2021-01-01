Prestige Series 32" L x 17" W Double Basin Undermount Kitchen Sink with Ledge and Low Divide

Beautifully handcrafted in 18-gauge premium stainless steel, this double undermount sink features a unique low divide which gives you the space of a single bowl for large pots or cookie sheets without sacrificing the practicality of a double bowl and a distinctive outer ledge designed to fit the roll-up drying mat and other accessories to simplify everyday chores and meal preparation. The generous 10” deep bowl with practical rear drain position maximizes your valuable kitchen space and the gently rounded corners and elegant satin finish means it’s easy to keep your sink looking as stunning as the day you bought it.