Prestige Series 32" L x 18" W Double Basin Undermount Kitchen Sink with Faucet

Description
Features:Includes 1 sink, 1 faucet, 2 strainers with stopper, 2 removable baskets and 2 gridsMounting brackets includedFaucet polished in chrome finish with black rubber hoseValve cartridgeInstallation Type: UndermountSink Shape: RectangularPrimary Material: Stainless SteelMaterial Details: Stainless Steel Gauge: 18Resistance Type: HeatSound Dampening: NoFinish: Stainless steelCraftsmanship Type: No CraftsmanshipNumber of Basins: 2Basin Split: 70/30Short Height Divider: NoDrain Placement: CenterWhat's Included (String): Kitchen sink, faucet, basket strainer with drain assembly, and deck plateWhat's Included: Faucet;Deck Plate;Basket Strainer;Drain AssemblyFaucet Included: YesFaucet Material: MetalFaucet Finish: Polished chrome/BlackFlow Rate (GPM): 2.2Faucet Type: Gooseneck/High ArcFaucet Features: Pull-DownSide Spray Included: NoShutoff Valve Included: YesValve Type: Overflow Hole: NoDeck Plate Included: YesSoap Dispenser Included: NoSoap Dispenser Material: Drain Assembly Included: YesBasket Strainer Included: YesBasket Strainer Material: Stainless SteelSink Grid Included: NoSink Grid Material: Protective Bumpers: Protective Feet: Colander Included: NoCutting Board Included: NoRepair Kit Included: NoP-Trap Included: Sink Caddy / Sponge Holder Included: NoDish Towel Included: NoKitchen Sink Workstation: NoCompatible Cutting Board Part Number: Compatible Colander Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaAccessories Included?: YesDeck Plate Required: NoOverflow Hole (Old): NoPieces Included: 1 Sink, 1 faucet, 2 strainers with stopper, 2 removable baskets and 2 gridsCompatible Faucet Part Number: Compatible Garbage Disposal Part Number: Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHandmade: YesColor-Fast: NoGarbage Disposal Flange Included: NoMounting Hardware Included: NoSpefications:ASME A112.18.2 Compliant: NoASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: Certifications: YesASSE 1001 Certified: NoUL Listed: NoANSI Z124.6-97 Compliant: NoASME A112.19.4 Compliant: NoADA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoSCC Compliant: NoWW-P-541 Certified: NoFIRA Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGSA Approved: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesISO 9000 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoASME A112.19.1: NoASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: CSA Certified: NoASME A112.19.3 Compliant: NoUL 1951 Listed: NoIAPMO Certified: NoNAHB Compliant: NoCSA B125.1 Certified: NoVermont Act 193 Compliant: NoUPC Certified: YesNSF Certified: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoASME A112.18.1 Compliant: NoEnergy Star Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: N/AGreenSpec: EPP Compliant: CSA B45.5/IAPMO Z124 Compliant - Plastic Plumbing Fixtures: NoDimensions:Overall Length - Side to Side: 32Overall Width - Front to Back: 18Overall Sink Depth - Top to Bottom: 10Minimum Base Cabinet Width: 32Maximum Deck Thickness: 1.75Overall Product Weight: 29.3Basin Width - Front to Back: 16Basin Length - Side to Side: 29Basin Depth - Top to Bottom: 10Apron Included: NoExposed Apron Height - Top to Bottom: Exposed Apron Length - Side to Side: Faucet Holes: NoFaucet Hole Diameter: Faucet Centers: Drain Diameter: Basket Strainer Diameter: 3.5Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: