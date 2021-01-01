Baldwin Prestige Reversible One-Sided Dummy Door Knob with Arch Rosette - Satin Nickel - 351CYKARB15

Baldwin 351CYK-ARB Prestige Reversible Non-Turning One-Sided Dummy Door Knob with Arch Rosette from the Estate Collection Prestige Collection Carnaby Style Dummy Door Knob with Arched RosetteBaldwin once again presents the perfect fusion of quality craftsmanship and superior design. This Carnaby style knob presents the timeless appeal and sophisticated lines of the Victorian age, merged with a modern flair. With sturdy construction that you can literally feel in your hands, and backed by a lifetime mechanical and finish warranty, it's not difficult to see why Baldwin is the solution to all of your hardware needs. Single Dummy Function: Baldwin's single dummy knobs and levers are surface mounted without any associated latching functions. They allow for the pushing or pulling of cabinet drawers, inactive doors, appliance doors, closets or anywhere decorative trim is needed. This is a single dummy so only includes one knob, good for either the interior or exterior of the door.Features:Solid ConstructionEasy to InstallSurface MountedIncludes 1 Knob OnlyBaldwin has always been more than just a brand name. Synonymous with innovation and unrivaled quality, Baldwin Hardware offers superior design for those looking to transform their house into a home. Since 1946, Baldwin has delivered the promise of modern luxury to discriminating homeowners, architects, and designers, proof that time-tested skills forge the surest path to timely design solutions. Satin Nickel