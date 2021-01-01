From allied brass
Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Antique Brass | PR-99-ABR
Add the finishing touch to your bathroom with these elegant shower curtain rod brackets. Made of the finest solid brass materials and will never rust or corrode. Brackets are completed with one of our wide variety of lifetime designer finishes. These items are sold as a pair and are manufactured to be used with a 1 inch diameter shower rod. Shower rod sold separately. Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Antique Brass | PR-99-ABR