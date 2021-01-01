Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection 16 in. IPE Ironwood Shelf with Gallery Rail and Towel Bar in Oil Rubbed Bronze

Revamp your bathroom space with this Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection Wood Shelf. This shelf has a wooden construction, which will ensure high performance and visual appeal. With brass hardware, it tolerates humidity, making it a high-quality material. The fixture has an attractive oil rubbed bronze finish, giving your bathroom a rich and darker appearance. It has a traditional style, working well in any bathroom, no matter the decor. This shelf is equipped with fitting accessories and has concealed screws, keeping them hidden for a sleeker appearance.