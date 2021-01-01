Allied Brass Prestige Que New 24 in. L x 3 in. H x 5 in. W Clear Glass Bathroom Shelf in Oil Rubbed Bronze

Keep your bathroom neat and organized with the Allied Brass Prestige Que New Collection Glass Bathroom Shelf. This shelf has a glass build, which permits a greater amount of light to go through to brighten up your space. It has brass hardware and an attractive oil rubbed bronze coating, which will give off a rich tone that is also inviting and very common in modern-day homes. It has concealed screws, reducing the appearance of over-cluttering. This bathroom shelf includes mounting accessories, allowing you to install it conveniently with all the supplies needed already provided. It has a corrosion-resistant design, meaning it will not be damaged if it is exposed to greater amounts of moisture.