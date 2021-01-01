Save space in your bathroom, with this fashionable towel bar with integrated pegs. This brass towel bar is an excellent choice for a modern bathroom. Its simple, yet stylish design, adds a sleek finish to your bathroom. Any of our designer finishes make this bar a perfect fit for any dé£¯r style. This bar looks wonderful in any bathroom and it gives a feel of comfort and safety.?Its integrated pegs add convenience to this towel bar, as it allows you to also use this accessory for holding your bathrobes or for drying your towels before placing them back on the rod. Allied Brass Prestige Que New 18-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PQN-41-18-PEG-ORB