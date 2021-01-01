From allied brass

Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo Polished Chrome 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PMC-1PT/22-GAL-PC

$196.35
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Maximize space and efficiency with this beautiful glass shelf and paper towel holder combination. Gallery rail will keep your items secure while the integrated paper towel holder provides a creative space for your roll. Made of solid brass and tempered Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo Polished Chrome 1-Tier Brass Wall Mount Bathroom Shelf | PMC-1PT/22-GAL-PC

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com