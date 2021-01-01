From ez-flo
EZ-FLO Prestige Chrome 1-Handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain and Deck Plate | 10094LF
1-Hole centerset bathroom sink faucet installation. Chrome finish offers a sleek look. Single-handle lever provides simple control over flow and temperature. Copper tube waterways with 1/2 inch connections. Features ceramic disc cartridges with washerless functionality. Low-arc spout. Easy to install. Deck plate and brass pop-up drain assemble included. Water supply connectors not included. EZ-FLO Prestige Chrome 1-Handle 4-in Centerset WaterSense Bathroom Sink Faucet with Drain and Deck Plate | 10094LF