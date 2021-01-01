From modway furniture
Prestige 23' Bathroom Vanity Cabinet (Sink Basin Not Included), White
Mix rustic accents with crisp lines to produce the Prestige Bathroom Vanity. Prestige features a stylish side panel with a vertical slat design. Solidly constructed from wood and MDF particleboard, the Prestige Vanity has soft-close doors, interior hidden storage, and a slatted open exterior shelf. The Prestige Bathroom Vanity brings country cottage style to a new level with hints of industrial modern edginess. Comes with non marking foot caps to protect flooring. Assembly required, sink basin not included. Set Includes: One - Prestige 23" Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Modern Bathroom Vanity CabinetSoft-Close DoorsVertical Slat DesignAssembly RequiredProduct Dimensions:- Overall Product Dimensions: 17.5 "L x 23 "W x 33.5 "H Floor to Underside of Bottom Panel: 4.5 "H Shelf Dimension: 15 "L x 20 "W x 14.5 "H