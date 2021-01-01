From modway furniture

Prestige 23' Bathroom Vanity Cabinet (Sink Basin Not Included), White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mix rustic accents with crisp lines to produce the Prestige Bathroom Vanity. Prestige features a stylish side panel with a vertical slat design. Solidly constructed from wood and MDF particleboard, the Prestige Vanity has soft-close doors, interior hidden storage, and a slatted open exterior shelf. The Prestige Bathroom Vanity brings country cottage style to a new level with hints of industrial modern edginess. Comes with non marking foot caps to protect flooring. Assembly required, sink basin not included. Set Includes: One - Prestige 23" Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Specifications: Modern Bathroom Vanity CabinetSoft-Close DoorsVertical Slat DesignAssembly RequiredProduct Dimensions:- Overall Product Dimensions: 17.5 "L x 23 "W x 33.5 "H Floor to Underside of Bottom Panel: 4.5 "H Shelf Dimension: 15 "L x 20 "W x 14.5 "H

