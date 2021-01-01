From handy living
Pressler XL Wall Hugger Recliner, One Size , Beige
Spring Type: SinuousFeatures: Stain Resistant, Nailhead Trim, Quick ShipArm Style: Roll ArmJoinery: Blocked, Stapled, NailedChair Measurements: 38.75 Depth/Inches, 40 Width/Inches, 39 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 400 LbsSeat Back Height: 23 InSeat Depth: 21 InSeat Height: 18 InWeight (lb.): 83 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFabric Description: Faux LeatherFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFrame Content: 80% Wood, 20% MetalMetal Finish: BlackUpholstery Content: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported