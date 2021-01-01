Color Story Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette - Bright Blooms - 0.32oz

The BRIGHT BLOOMS pressed pigment palette features 16 vibrant hues for a full spectrum of playful colors. Showcase your creativity with endless eye-catching looks with these ultra-vivid shades. These highly blendable shadows can be used wet or dry, so mix and match shades or wear separately to achieve the desired effect. Use the lighter shades to highlight, applying over entire eyelid, along the brow bone, and the inner eye corners. Use neutrals and mid-tones to blend, applying in the eye crease to create depth. Use darker shades to sculpt, applying along lash line for definition. Be bold. Be beautiful. Be you.