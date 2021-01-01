Pinky Up Presley 2.19 Qt. Stainless Steel Whistling Stovetop Kettle

Discover a bold & classy tea kettle that gives a whistling warning when ready. If your kitchen needs a new kettle, the Presley™ White Tea Kettle offers a charismatic solution. The first thing you’ll instantly notice about this kettle is the white stainless-steel build and the sophisticated bamboo handle. The look has its benefits too, as the metal structure of this kettle is built to last. Oh, and the easy-grip handle prevents unwanted accidents. The kettle has a large 70oz capacity, which makes it ideal for hosting large gatherings. Just turn on the stove, fill the kettle to the brim, and then wait for the kettle’s famous whistle to call you when the water is ready. The push-button opens a large spout that pours exactly where you want it to. Use the kettle for tea, coffee, pasta, instant soups and more. With so many smart features, it’s clear why so many people are now using this kettle in their kitchen: ✅Stove boiling ✅Whistle sound ✅White coated design ✅Gift for all occasions ✅Stainless-steel build ✅Cord-free ✅70oz capacity A fantastic gift – In a world full of novelty gifts that are chucked to the back of the cabinet, why not gift a stove kettle that will provide a lifetime of daily use. Whether as a housewarming gift or birthday present, there will be plenty of smiles when this tea kettle is un-boxed. Our promise to you – Being recognized for outstanding service has remained at the forefront of our brand philosophy, and always will. In the unlikely event that you’re not satisfied; we’ll replace your tea kettle or return your money.