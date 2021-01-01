Presley Arctic Heathered Rug 6x9

A heathered effect created by space-dyed yarns softens this rug's concentric geometry, adding movement, depth and interest to its white appeal. Created with a low, loop pile and a subtle design, Presley can go from contemporary to casual. Hand-serged edging completes the look. Crafted of pure wool, this rug will occasionally shed, especially during the first few months, which is easily managed with regular vacuuming.Order rugs up to 6'x9' online and pickup in a store near you. It's fast, easy and free.For 8'x10' and larger rugs, order online and arrange a convenient warehouse pickup or delivery. 100% wool Cotton-latex backing Rug pad recommended For cleaning, we recommend using a professional experienced in cleaning fine rugs Shedding will occur; vacuum weekly to manage To avoid damage to your rug, always vacuum with the beater bar off, using a high pile setting Made in India