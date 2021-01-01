From latitude run

Preslee Outdoor Bulkhead Light

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Add supplemental light and décor to your outdoor spaces with this sleek, 1-Light Outdoor Flush Mount Wall Lantern. This simple, sconce style, the fixture features a metal frame with a rectangular backplate. The boxy shape is crafted from Opal Acrylic, diffusing light from a single medium base light bulb (not included) in an ambient direction. The frame has a central metal design element with the shade sitting inside. This sconce light can install on any Outdoor Wall of your House, Garage, or Barn. Fixture Finish: Stainless Steel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com