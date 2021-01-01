Presidio 12-Light Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (S 5680HAB-CG)

The Presidio 12-Light Chandelier by Visual Comfort successfully balances form and function. Boasting a sleek A-frame and banded details all around the candelabra, it creates a bright and airy look while adding sophistication to dÃ©cor. Slender cylindrical glass shades lend modern appeal while suffusing illumination throughout living and dining spaces. Suspended from a round canopy with a slender downrod and finished in a rich metal tone, this contemporary designer ceiling fixture is an elegant focal point as it hangs above a table or seating area. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass