From surya
Surya Presidential 12 x 15 Peach Indoor Abstract Industrial Area Rug in Pink | PDT2306-116156
Advertisement
The simplistic yet compelling rugs from the Presidential Collection effortlessly serve as the exemplar representation of modern decor. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Polyester in Turkey, and has Medium Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited Warranty. Surya Presidential 12 x 15 Peach Indoor Abstract Industrial Area Rug in Pink | PDT2306-116156