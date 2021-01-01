Presentation Clicker Air Mouse Function Wireless Presenter USB Powerpoint Clicker RF 24 GHz Presentation Remote Control Clicker for powerpoint.

Air Mouse Presentation ClickerClicker for powerpoint presentations combines the function of air mouse, with wireless cursor control button and left/ right mouse button, which makes it like a true mouse. With it in your hand, you can be totally free from the constraint of keyboard and make your presentation more efficient Multifunctional & Super Easy to UsePowerpoint clicker is all-round for its functions: label/ eraser, volume control, switch windows, hyerlinks, play videos, full/ blacks creen, page up/ down; Due to the one button one function design and plug and play features, it is super easy to use Bright Red Light & Long Control Range Wireless presenter is with a bright light which is easy to see against most backgrounds; Control Range is long enough to meet your needs: Wireless mouse function range: 50FT; RF 2.4Ghz range: 100-165FT; Red light range: 330FT Widely Applicable Presentation remote supports systems: Windows 2003/XP/V