Prescott Media Storage Tower/Bar

Organize living rooms, offices and media rooms with Prescott, our clean-lined and customizable modular storage collection. The handsome towers house electronics, books and more on four open shelves. Below each is a closed compartment with an adjustable/reversible shelf that's flat on one side and grooved for wine bottle storage on the other. Prescott's vertical reach and multi-use options is ideal for condos, apartments or smaller rooms. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design, the Prescott Media Bar/Tower is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Designed by Blake Tovin of Tovin Design Solid mindi wood, oak veneer and engineered wood with grey wash 3 adjustable shelves, 1 adjustable interior shelf and removable wine glass rack Levelers Anti-tip hardware included Made in Indonesia