From progressive international
Prepworks by Progressive Perfect Burger Press, HPM-10, Large Hamburger Patty for Stuffed Burger, Sliders, 1/3 or 1/4 Pound Patties, Non-Stick, Best Rated BBQ Tool
Advertisement
NON-STICK BURGER PRESS: Set includes a removable dimple insert, a non-skid base and comfort-grip pusher MAKE PERFECT BURGERS: This burger press helps create uniform in size and shape, every time with this 3-piece burger press COOK MORE EVENLY AND FASTER: The Dimple insert creates an impression in center of burger, allowing it to cook more evenly and faster REMOVABLE DIMPLE INSERT: Use the press without the insert to create all kinds of seafood burgers DISHWASHER SAFE: This Burger press is Dishwasher Safe