MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Natural Radiance Pri mer

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Natural Radiance Primer in Radiant Yellow is a silky gel emulsion that hydrates and primes to improve foundation or powder application and promote smooth texture. Illuminating pearl powders reflect optic radiance. The Radiant Yellow shade is especially effective on deeper skin tones. The formula disappears upon application, resulting in a beautiful glow. How do I use it: Smooth evenly all over the face or to the desired areas after moisturizer and right before foundation. From MAC Cosmetics. Includes: