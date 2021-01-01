Lancome Prep & Hydrate Primer 0.85 oz.

What It Is: A makeup primer that imparts a dewy, illuminated glow to skin with 24-hour hydration. What It Does: Brightens skin with two types of pearl pigments. Skin receives 24-hour hydration from rose essence and a blend of 14 skin care actives, making skin look and feel luminous and plumped. How To Use It: Apply a small, pea-size amount to fingertips and distribute evenly. Gently blend all over face. Can be used over serums and daily moisturizer.