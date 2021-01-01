Prentice King Storage Sleigh Bed

White finishConstructed of select veneers and hardwood solidsIncludes sleigh headboard, panel footboard and railsBoxspring not required.The "Prentice" bedroom collection features a light airy finish along with a relaxed contemporary design to create an exciting furniture collection that is sure to awaken the decor of any bedroom. The clean white finish flawlessly covers the inset drawer fronts and detailing along with the beautifully sculpted block feet making this contemporary collection an exceptional addition to any home. With the satin nickel colored hardware complementing the bright finish, the "Prentice" bedroom collection embraces the true beauty of grand contemporary design.Items Weights DimensionsKing Sleigh Headboard 92 lbs 80"W x 7"D x 63"HKing Sleigh Footboard 127 lbs 84W x 4D x 22"HKing Sleigh Rails 103 lbs 79"W X 81"D X 19"H