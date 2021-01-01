Premium Wagon Wheel Horseshoe Roller Hanger W/ Bolts For Barn Door For 1 3/4" Doors, Black

Simple sophistication is the key to the Dorian barn door’s popularity. It has a subtle Shaker style, with a 5-panel beading center bisected by a wide horizontal panel, and framed similarly. This versatile design makes the Dorian appropriate for doorways, closets, room dividers and more, while its premium hardware with soft-close technology guarantees smooth, silent use and enduring quality for years to come. The easy-to-install Dorian barn door by OVE Decors comes with a hardware installation kit, is available in textured Aged Wood, French Oak or White wooden finish, and comes with your choice of Barn Door, U-shaped, or Victorian roller hardware.