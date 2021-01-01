Premium Vocal Dynamic Handheld Microphone with 19ft Detachable XLR Cable and ONOff Switch Metal Black HW07

PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY - This high end wired dynamic vocal microphone offers cardioid pickup pattern, capturing source signal and minimizing background noise and feedback reproducing, ensures clear and warm vocal sound without distortion SOLID AND DURABLE - Made of zinc alloy, the product solid and durable. High quality metal mesh effectively eliminate pop noise. Protected by metal spring rings, the cable is more durable and avoids bending when moving and swinging the cable FULL COMPATIBILITY - This dynamic handheld microphone supports various devices with 1/4 mic input, such as DVDs, KTV audios, amplifiers, mixers, tour bus and speakers. The mic body is of standard size, it fits standard microphone stand. WIDE APPLICATION - Perfect for professional KTV, stage performance, business meeting, public speaking, family or friend party, outdoor performances, etc. Suitable for either the beginners or the professional users. Plug and play,