Premium UV Filter 72mm · Schott Glass · 16 Layers Multi Coated · Super Slim Aluminium Ultraviolet Lens · Protective Filter

COMPATIBLE: The 72 mm diameter filters are suitable for all lenses with a filter thread of 72 mm. All lenses from manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Samsung, Fuji and all others fit this protective filter 72 mm BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS: With the help of the Skylight filter 72 mm, you can achieve better photos even in strong light, as they reduce the blue cast and the colors remain clear. In addition, the skylight filter reduces fog or haze that can form near the sea or in the mountains ABSOLUTELY SAFE: The lens filters are made of B270 Schott glass from Germany and thus prevent damage to or dirt on the lens. The lens protective filters also protect against the ingress of oil and dust and thus offer the best protection ULTRA THIN AND EASY TO APPLY: These ultra thin camera filters are produced in 0.6 cm thickness and therefore very light. When attaching it to the front of the lens, pay attention to the correct filter thread size, which you can refer to by