Premium USB Condenser Microphone Featuring a Cardiod Recording Pattern Compatible with PC and Mac CVL2005

CLEAR AUDIO: With cardiod polar recording patterns, this condenser mic produces clear, crisp audio for professional recordings at home, the office or studio. Plus zero-latency monitoring promises no lag time between speaking and listening during recordings. MULTI-PURPOSE RECORDING: The sound and audio quality makes this microphone ideal for podcasts, vlogging, voice-overs, vocal, singing, music, broadcasts, interviews, videos, gaming, YouTube and Skype. EASY TO USE: Simply plug in and play, no installation needed. Connect USB cable directly to your Mac, PC or any electronic device with a USB connection. Convenient controls on microphone gives you full control while recording, easily adjusting the mic pattern, headphone volume, microphone volume and mute control. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone output. QUALITY AND CONVENIENCE: Microphone includes adjustable angle desk stand and 1.5m USB cable. The mic is also threaded on the bottom if you choose to use it with