Premium USB 20 to RS232 Serial DB9 3 Ft Adapter Cable Supports Windows 10 8 7 Vista XP 2000 98 Linux and Mac Built with FTDI Chipset and Hex Jack Nuts

Best Quality Guranteed. OS SUPPORT - Supports Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, 2000, XP, 98, Apple MAC OS8 or higher, Linux 2.4.0 and later, OpenBSD 2.9 and later & FreeBSD 4.7 and later USB2 TO RS232 - Installed as a standard Windows COM ports, Full RS-232 modem control signals, RS-232 data signals; TxD, RxD, RTS, CTS, DSR, DTR, DCD, RI, GND CONNECT SERIAL DB9 DEVICES - Provides instant connectivity with modems, ISDN terminal adapter, PDA, bar code scanner, label printer, and devices with DB9 SERIAL ports FTDI CHIPSET WINDOWS 10 READY - Built with FTDI chipset; Powered by USB port; Download the latest driver from the website. IMPORTANT - Please double check if your RS232 Serial device needs a cable with Male Thumbscrews or Female Hex Jack Nuts. These connector styles are not interchangeable. This cable is NOT used for VGA monitors which use a HDB15 (15-pin) VGA connector.