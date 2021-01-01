Casual Comfort Premium Ultra Soft Square Pattern Quilted Coverlet Set, One Size , Blue

ï»¿Casual elegance meets pure uncompromising comfort with this Premium Quilted Coverlet by Casual Comfort. Sure to compliment any bedroom style, this beautiful coverlet is available in three timeless patterns and six vintage, captivating colors. The ienjoy Quilted Coverlet is spun from our Premium Microfiber yarns, offering twice the durability of cotton and is 100% hypoallergenic. Enjoy easy maintenance with this machine washable, wrinkle free and stain resistant premium beauty. Truly an All Season Coverlet, it will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The ienjoy Premium Quilted Coverlet will surely add the finishing touch to your tranquil bedroom oasis.FEATURES:3 Piece set includes 1 Quilted Coverlet and 2 Pillow Shams (Twin/Twin Extra Long sets come with 1 Pillow Sham)Double Brushed Microfiber for outstanding comfort and temperature controlHypoallergenic and Antimicrobial for allergy sufferers and sensitive skinSuperior weave for durability and buttery-soft touchEasy Care: Machine wash cold, Tumble dry low, Fade resistant, Wrinkle Free, No ironing necessarySizes: Twin / Twin Extra Long - Full / Queen - King / California KingAvailable in 3 Beautiful Patterns: Square, Damask, and HerringAvailable in 6 Timeless Colors: Gray, Ivory, Navy, Pale Blue, White and YellowSIZE GUIDE:Twin / Twin Extra Long set includes:1 Quilted Coverlet: 68" W x 90" L1 Pillow Sham: 20" W x 26" LFull / Queen Set Includes:1 Quilted Coverlet: 90" W x 92" L2 Pillow Shams: 20" W x 26" LKing / California King Set Includes:1 Quilted Coverlet: 106" W x 96" L2 Pillow Shams: 20" W x 36" L# Pieces In Set: 2Warmth Factor: LightweightBed Size: TwinBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported