Casual Comfort Premium Ultra Soft Duvet Cover Set, One Size , Beige

ï»¿Enhance and improve your bedroom décor with the all new Casual Comfort double-brushed 3-Piece duvet cover set. Tailored for a perfect fit and made with the finest imported microfiber yarns for ultimate comfort. This luxury duvet cover set is expertly stitched for durability to last a lifetime and raises the bar for coziness and elegance. Includes two matching pillow shams to bring elegance to any bedroom!FEATURES:3-piece set includes 1 Duvet Cover & 2 Pillow Shams (Twin/Twin Extra Long set comes with 1 Pillow Sham)Made with the highest quality imported microfiber yarnsZippered ClosureSuperior weave for durability and a buttery-soft feelHypoallergenic & Antimicrobial for sensitive skinWrinkle-resistant - no ironing necessaryTransfers body heat up to 2X better than traditional bedding for a deeper, more soothing sleepWicking properties keep you relaxed and dryEasy Care: Machine wash cold, Tumble dry low, Fade ResistantAvailable in a variety of 12 beautiful colors: White, Cream, Taupe, Gold, Sage, Gray, Navy, Aqua, Purple, Burgundy, Chocolate, and BlackAvailable Sizes: Twin/Twin Extra Long, Full/Queen, and King/California KingSIZE GUIDE:Twin/Twin Extra Long Size Set Includes:1 Twin/Twin Extra Long Duvet Cover: 68" x 90"1 Standard Sham: 20" x 30" (2" flange)Queen/Full Size Set Includes:1 Queen/Full Duvet Cover: 90" x 90"2 Standard Shams: 20" x 30" (2" flange)King/California King Size Set Includes:1 King/California King Duvet Cover: 104" x 90"2 King Shams: 20" x 40" (2" flange)# Pieces In Set: 2Features: Wrinkle ResistantBed Size: TwinBedding Measurements: 68 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecorative Pillow Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: TraditionalSham Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryDecorative Pillow Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryBedding Care: Machine Wash, Tumble DryCountry of Origin: Imported