From plantfusion
2 Pack Premium Two Card Plastic Badge Holder Vertical or Horizontal with Heavy Duty Retractable Carabiner Clip Badge Reel by Black
Advertisement
DOUBLE SIDED BADGE HOLDER - Multi Card Capacity - Secure Snug Fit for 2 Standard Credit Card Sized ID Cards - (1 Front / 1 Back) - Use for Photo ID, Work Access Card, Transit Pass & More HEAVY DUTY BADGE REELS - High Quality Metal Carabiner Clip - Rated for 100,000 Pulls - Light Weight, Sleek Professional Look and Feel STURDY AND DURABLE - Rigid Hard Plastic Holder - Great for Anyone Needing to Access Two Cards Frequently - Easy Insert and Quick Removal - Open Face Card Sleeve is Great to Scan QR or Bar Codes SECURE CARABINER HOLD - Nylon Cord Length 34 inches - Perfect Retracting Lanyard to Hook to your Belt Loop, Apron, Backpack, Bag, Purse and More WEAR HORIZONTAL OR VERTICAL - Perfect Fit for Your Military or Government CAC, PIV, Proximity, Student, Nurse, TSA, FAA, DHS, Airport ID, Law Enforcement, Plastic Subway Transit Pass, Office Key Card, Proxy Name Badge or Standard Photo I.D. Badge