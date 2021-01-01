Chicology Premium True-to-Size Brown Beaver Cordless Light Filtering Natural Woven Bamboo Roman Shade 23 in. W x 64 in. L

At Chicology, we believe style does not have to come at a heavy price. Our Bamboo Roman Shades are a classic window treatment with a durable design and woven wood patterns. Have the freedom to choose a unique and budget friendly product to create a relaxed vacation home vibe for your: living room: Add texture to your interior with our bamboo blinds. Designed as light filtering window coverings, these shades gently filter light to create a warm and welcoming at-home resort environment. Bedroom: Sleep like you’re on vacation by adding a natural tropical look to your bedroom. Changing your rooms environment with bamboo shades is both eye-catching and rejuvenating. As a blind that offers semi-privacy, we recommend adding a roller shade, or curtain as needed. Dining Room: Enjoy a meal with great company without the glaring sun rays. Chicologys UV blocking window blinds do not compromise the lighting. Office: create a clean and relaxing environment for your home office. Increase productivity as our durable roll up bamboo shades compliment the lighting in your office without disturbing your work flow. This product can be used for Inside or Outside Mount and is True To Size. Should not be placed in damp environments and does not offer full privacy. Color: Beaver.