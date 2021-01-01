Premium Travel Case for Oculus Quest 2 Fit Oculus Quest 1 Oculus Quest Allinone VR Gaming Headset and Controllers Accessories Travel Protective Bag.

Perfect Design: Travel Case for Oculus Quest VR Gaming Headset and Controllers Accessories, special designed two internal pockets for accessories such as charger, cable, phone, etc. High Quality Material: Made with double zipper, 900D Waterproof Nylon, 6MM 80 Degrees EVA, all-around zipper keeps device secure. It is waterproof, shockproof, Stylish and Durable protection to prevent any damage to your Oculus Quest Headset and its accessories. Two Ways to Carry: It's very convenient to carry your Oculus Quest VR headsets and accessories with handly. Another, you also could carry it with the shoulder strap just like a backbag, if you want to relax your hands on the travel. Considerable Inner Design: The interior of the bag is made up of inner bracket and outer box, in order to better protection the Oculus Quest VR Headset and Controllers. Package Includes: 1 x High Performance Oculus Quest VR Case, 1 x Shoulder Strap, 1 x Lens Protection Pad, 1 X Charging Cable