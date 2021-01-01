Premium Gold Taklon Round Paint Brush - Size 1

Sometimes all that stands between you and artistic greatness is just a simple tool, so ensure you furnish your art box with sturdy, well-made brushes like Premium Gold Taklon Round Paint Brush! Featuring a thin wood handle, this paint brush is designed for use with acrylics and watercolors and offers a premium gold taklon round brush tip for creating broad lines, stroke work, and calligraphy. Use the brush with other brushes of varying shapes to create multi-faceted masterpieces fit for a gallery! Details: Length: 13 3/8" Size: 1