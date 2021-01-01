From dell
dell premium stylus active pen pn579x for inspiron 13 5379 2-in-1, 13 7378 2-in-1, 15 5579 2-in-1, 15 7579 2-in-1, 7373 2-in-1,
Device Type Stylus Connectivity Technology Wireless - Bluetooth 4.2, Microsoft Pen Protocol Color Black Dimensions (WxDxH) 0.4 in 5.9 in Features White LED indicator, Wacom Active ES technology, Wacom Active ES technology (AES) 2.0, Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 1.51, Windows Ink Workspace Designed For Inspiron 13 5379 2-in-1, 13 7378 2-in-1, 15 5579 2-in-1, 15 7579 2-in-1, 7373 2-in-1, 7386 2-in-1, 7573 2-in-1; Latitude 3189, 5175 2-in-1, 5285 2-in-1, 5289 2-In-1, 5290 2-in-1, 7275, 7285 2-in-1, 7389 2-in-1, 7390 2-in-1; Venue 10 Pro, 8 Pro; XPS 12 9250, 13 9365 2-in-1, 15 9575 2-in-1