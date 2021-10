Fits one computer screen 17 19 21.5 24 27 32 35 inches, with a maximum support weight of 33 pounds. Comes with interchangeable C-clamp or grommet base mount for use on desktops up to 3.3 inches thick. Comes with (2) USB 3.0 and (1) set of audio ports. Comes with an external VESA extension adapter, so mount will fit 75x75, 100x100, 200x100, and 200x200mm VESA patterns found on the back of your display. If unsure of size, measure the distance between the bolt holes in millimeters.