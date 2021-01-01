From omgtac

Set of 12 Premium Shower Curtain Rod Roller Hooks Rings Polished Chrome Finish on Stainless Brass Material Shower Curtain Roller Rings

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The curtain glides freely, every time you open or close it. This is an unique invention solution for a much troubled nuisance. Heavy duty roller shower curtain rings The shower curtain hooks are chrome plated with a beautiful polished silver finish Shower curtain rings made of stainless steel and brass The hooks are closed and they connect together. It is impossible for the shower curtain to come off.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com