From omgtac
Set of 12 Premium Shower Curtain Rod Roller Hooks Rings Polished Chrome Finish on Stainless Brass Material Shower Curtain Roller Rings
Advertisement
The curtain glides freely, every time you open or close it. This is an unique invention solution for a much troubled nuisance. Heavy duty roller shower curtain rings The shower curtain hooks are chrome plated with a beautiful polished silver finish Shower curtain rings made of stainless steel and brass The hooks are closed and they connect together. It is impossible for the shower curtain to come off.