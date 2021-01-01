Premium Rechargeable C Batteries High Capacity 5000mAh NiMH C Size Battery C Cell Battery 4Pack

HIGH POWER ENERGY - 's Premium rechargeable NiMH C Battery Packs offers our highest capacity possible. Generate long term energy savings by switching from alkaline household C battery to rechargeable batteries. HIGH-TECH RELIABILITY - These Premium C batteries consistently deliver high power to Wi-Fi enabled smart home devices. PREMIUM POWER ANYWHERE - These rechargeable C cell batteries are enhanced to deliver consistently high power performance, whether outdoors in -4F or 122F. ECO-FRIENDLY & MONEY SAVING - Premium rechargeable C cell batteries are reusable up to 1,200 times, and quickly pays for themselves after 10 uses. Avoid wasting time and money on the disposable alkaline batteries and replace them with our 1.2V Premium Rechargeable NiMH C Battery to decrease the waste disposables leave behind. TOP-TIER QUALITY - Purchase with confidence, Premiums are designed with an advanced no leak design for improved safety. T