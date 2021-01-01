From paddywax
Premium Quality SDI Splitter 1x4 Supports SDSDI HDSDI 3GSDI up to 1320 Ft 1 Input and 4 outputs
Advertisement
Support SD-SDI(270Mbps), HD-SDI(1.485Gbps) and 3G-SDI(2.97Gbps) and distribute to 4 simultanous SDI outputs With SDI repeater function, providing equalized and re-cloked transmission, and supporting signal input and output distances of up to 1320 ft for SD-SDI signal, 660 ft for HD-SDI signal and 330 ft for 3G-SDI signal by Belden 1694A cable Wide voltage design, can support DC 5V~30V voltage input (lowest power is 5V), more suitable for projects Intelligent design, plug and play, can detect SDI signal automatically Plug & Play; Durable metal enclosure; Free lifetime technical support and one-year warranty by!