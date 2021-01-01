Premium Quality 1080P HDMI To HDMI + Audio SPDIF + RCA Stereo Audio Extractor Converter JTDAT5CH

Extract the digital HDMI audio signal from the HDMI input and convert it to 2 channel analog stereo output or 5.1 channel Audio output Supports the highest video resolution to 1080p. Supports 225MHz/2.25Gbps per channel bandwidth Supports 12bit per channel (36bit all channel) deep color. Supports HDCP, Video EDID Pass Through; Plug & Play Audio EDID Settings: 2CH for L/R or SPDIF stereo output; 5.1CH for SPDIF Output, Supports uncompressed audio such as LPCM. Supports compressed audio such as DTS Digital, Dolby Digital Provides the Best Flexibility through Three NEW Audio EDID Settings: Pass, 2CH and 5.1CH, Support 3D video (To get 3D, all units connected to the splitter outputs must support 3D). This item supports Apple TV and various Blu-ray player and satellite receivers.