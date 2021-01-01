Premium PU Leather Flip Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Protective Case with Kickstand Card Slot Magnetic Closure Shockproof Wallet Cover.

Compatible Model: Specially Design for Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Please choose the right size of your phone before purchase, pictures are only for reference. PREMIUM QUALITY AND STYLE - High quality Premium PU Leather provides a better protection of your phone. Solid color makes you and your phone look glamorous. These material are selected for quality, strength, character. Prevent from finger prints and dirt. Scratch resistant/shock resistant inner TPU shell. STAND FUNCTION: With Multi-Angle Kickstand Design you can put your phone on the table when you're watching movies or video chatting with friends. PRECISE CUT-OUTS: Change the volume, answer a call, charge your battery, take a picture, and listen to music without ever having to open your case. CARD HOLDER: The PU leather case with 3 card slots and 1 cash pocket is convenient for you to put your card or cash in. Acting as a wallet replacement.