From road cases usa
Premium Gold Plated HDMI Cable with Audio amp Ethernet Return Channel v 14 1080P FHD Compatible with TV DVD PS4 Xbox Bluray Black
Advertisement
HDMI A Male to A Male Cable: Supports Ethernet, 3D, video and Audio Return Channel (ARC) Connects Blu-ray players, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4, PS3, XBox one, Xbox 360, computers and other HDMI-enabled devices to TVs, displays, A/V receivers and more Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio bitstream capable Gold-plated connectors for highest signal transfer rate and resistance in corrosion. Meets the latest HDMI standards (4K Video at 60 Hz, 2160p, 48 bit/px color depth) that supports bandwidth up to 18Gbps and backwards compatible with earlier versions.