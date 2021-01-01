From test abfvmkjk
Premium Palm Rest Protector Skin Cover Set for Latest MacBook Pro 13 and Early 2020 Version 2020+ Silver A2289 A2251
Advertisement
Palm rest protector set (Set of 2, Right and Left) designed specifically for your 2020 MacBook Pro 13' with Magic Keyboard, Silver (Apple Model Number: A2289, A2251) Perfectly color matched to your MacBook that blends in after application Protect your MacBook Pro against abrasion (Jewelry, watch, etc.), dirt, grime, grease and sweat 2 piece design (Left/Right) enable configurations that work with or without a hardshell case Removable adhesive which will not leave any residue