MSI Premium Black Mini Ledger Panel Corner 4.5 in. x 9 in. Natural Split Face Slate Wall Tile (4 sq. ft./Case)

MSI's 4.5 in. x 9 in. Premium Black Corner Panel features a stunning blend of black hues for a look that runs traditional to contemporary. Smaller than traditional stacked stones, these slate mini corner panels are designed to work with MSI's Premium Black Mini Ledger Panels, which are perfectly sized to fit a standard backsplash no cutting required. They're also an elegant choice for finishing off mini stacked stone accent walls, fireplace surrounds, water features, and barbeque surrounds. Mini stacked stone corner panels and stacked stone panels fit together quickly and easily for seamless alignment and grout isn't necessary. Indoors or out, give your space a fresh new look and a touch of natural beauty with this premium corner panel.