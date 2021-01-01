Red Premium Metallic Deco Mesh Ribbon - 5 1/2"

Your holiday creations are sure to sparkle when you utilize this Red Premium Metallic Deco Mesh Ribbon in your next project. This weatherproof mesh ribbon is made of red plastic and has metallic red tinsel strands woven throughout for a bright finish. Use it to make loopy wreaths or to adorn banisters as you prepare for the most magical night of the year! Details: Spool Length: 30' Ribbon Width: 5 1/2" Type: Mesh Content: 70% Polypropylene & 30% Polyester Note: Extended exposure to direct sunlight may cause fading and loss of shape.