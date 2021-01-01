Premium Metal Stylus Pen for Capacitive Touch Screen iPad Pro Universal Long Pencil for iPhone Compatible iOS Android Windows Tablet Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Universal Stylus Pens for Touch Screens Tablet and Smartphone: Compatible With Apple iPad Pro 10.5 9.7 12.9, New iPad 2017 2018, iPad 1 2 3 4, iPad mini 2 3 4, iPad Air 1 2; for iOS iPhone and Android Windows System Mobile Phone Full Stainless Steel and Aluminum Stylus: Good Grip for Handwriting Drawing, Durable Anti-drop Metal Material, Don't Worry About Kids Breaking When Using it Professional Stylus With Accurate Nib: Compared With Apple Pencil for iPad Pro, Pen Compatibility is better, fit for artist to use it on different touchscreens devices for working Portable Retractable Stylus and Tip Replaceable: Handy One-piece Design, You will be benefit from long term use it; Package With Tip Replacement Tool will help you to replace stylus tip easy PACKAGE INCLUDED - 1 x Stylus; 1 x Replacement Disc Tip; 1 x User Manual; 1 x Cloth Wipe; 1 x Water-based pen; 1 x Tip Replacement Tool