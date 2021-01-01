From ultralife corporation
Premium Keyboard Cover Skin with MAC OS Shortcut Hot Keys for 2020+ MacBook Air 13Inch 13 with Magic Keyboard Model A2337A2179 MacBook Air 13 inch.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. FITS PERFECTLY MACBOOK AIR KEYBOARD COVERPerfect Keyboard Cover fit for newest MacBook Air 13.3' 2020+ (Model: A2179), US Layout (NOT for EU/Spanish/JAPAN layout) ADVANTAGE1. patented layout design, individual mold ultra thin thickness, with shortcut MAC OS functional printing guide. 2. Significantly REDUCES THE SOUND of your key switches Copy RightShortcut with MAC OS functional keys printing, patented design ADVANTAGE100% high quality silicone raw material, Ultra thin to 0.3 mm won't hurt the screen and made it easier for typing. NOTEDThis Keyboard cover does't fit for MacBook Old Air 13 inch 13.3' (Models: A1466/A1369/A1932) Before 2020