Premium High Performance Newest 51 Channel Home Theater Speaker Package Satellite Speaker Subwoofer BassBoost Control Upgradable to 71 Channel
Stylish 5.1 Home theater speaker system featuring five voice-matched 120W satellite speakers with 3-inch midrange drivers and .5 inch high frequency tweeters engineered together to provide a rich, realistic, all-encampassing sonic performance A 200 W down-firing subwoofer with 8inch driver offers deep, authoritative low-frequency realism that lends a richness and believability to a moving or your favorite tv show What's included: 4x SAT-TS11 satellite speakers for front left/right and surround left/right channels, 1x CEN-TS11 center-channel speaker, 1x HKTS210SUB powered subwoofer, 4 wall-mount brackets for satellite speakers, 1x wall-mount bracket for center-channel speaker, 3x 20' (6m) color-coded speaker cables for center speakers and front satellites, 2x40' (12m) color-coded speaker cables for rear satellites, Owners manual